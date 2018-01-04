Firefighter puts his own spin on NYE ball drop

ANNISTON, Ala. - An Alabama firefighter knew how to ring in 2018.
Christopher Wilkerson wrapped himself in lights and slid down the firehouse pole to mimic the New Year’s Eve Times Square ball drop.
Other firefighters counted down to the big moment as the standard “Auld Lang Syne” played.
The celebration was posted to the Anniston Fire Department’s Facebook page where it has gone viral with more than 302,000 views.
