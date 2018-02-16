  • Firefighters help with partner's baby gender reveal announcement

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DECATUR, Ga. - Even the toughest of firefighters have a soft spot for babies. 

    Members of the City of Decatur, Georgia, Fire Department helped a fellow firefighter find out if he’s having a boy or a girl. 

    As the YouTube post said, only the pump operator knew as buckets of blue-tinted and of pink-tinted water sat nearby.

    Firefighter Tubbs and his wife manned the hose that first shot out normal water, then quickly changed to pink as the rest of the fire crews waited and recorded the special moment. 

    It’s a girl for The Tubbs family.

     

     

