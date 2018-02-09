Florida jail hangs neon vacancy sign out front

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has referred to the county jail as the “Green Roof Inn” for more than a year.
A neon sign paid for with drug-seized assets, flashing “vacancy,” was unveiled Thursday and further emphasizes that rooms are available for criminals at the Flagler County Detention Facility.
“The purpose of the signs is crime prevention,” Staly said. “When you are arrested, we provide the minimum accommodations as required by law. Once an offender ‘checks-in,’ they lose their basic freedoms. They don’t decide what to eat, wear, or do with their day.”
What “guests” will get is free transportation to court and state prison, designer jewelry -- handcuffs and leg irons -- as well as free designer clothing -- in the form of a color-coordinated jumpsuit and shoes.
A sign at the facility’s exit reminds guests checking out that beds are always available and “the light is always on.”
