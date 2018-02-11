Florida judge arrested in undercover prostitution ring

A Florida circuit judge was arrested on charges of soliciting a prostitute and resisting an officer on Friday.
Lee Circuit Judge Jay Barry Rosman, 64, was booked into the Collier County jail, but has since been released after posting $4,000 bail, according to an arrest report.
The Naples Daily News reported that Rosman was arrested during an undercover prostitution sting by the Naples Police Department. Five other men also were arrested after police said they allegedly negotiated to meet with an undercover officer and pay up to $300 for sex acts.
Rosman, who has been a judge since 1986, served as the chief judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit from 2011 to June 2015, according to his biography on the circuit court’s website.
He also taught business and criminal law courses at the University of South Florida. He is married with three children.
Lee County, Florida, judge among 6 men arrested in Naples prostitution sting ~ https://t.co/MPP9o6KbrG— Dave Osborn (@NDN_dosborn) February 10, 2018
