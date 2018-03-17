Florida man going blind sees beach for last time

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Woody Parker and his wife, Genie, arrived at Fernandina Beach in style.
Woody has glaucoma, an eye disease that causes blindness, and he’s on the verge of losing the sight he has left.
Wish of a Lifetime and Brookdale Senior Living decided to help make Woody’s dream come true before he goes blind, ActionNewsJax reported.
He wanted to see the beach with his wife one last time.
“I love it. I love the beach,” Woody said.
He and his wife made their way down closer to the water.
“There’s nothing like the sound of the beach with the waves crashing,” said Woody.
“Always special to be anywhere with him, especially here. We enjoy it,” Genie said.
Hand in hand, they relaxed on the beach.
“It’s just real cozy. There’s just something about it that’s just different,” Woody told ActionNewsJax.
Woody says even though he may lose his sight, it won’t stop him from coming to the beach if he has another chance.
“Of course, I won’t be able to see the changes, but I’ll be able to feel them,” he said.
