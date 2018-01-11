Florida man jumps off bridge to escape drunk, belligerent girlfriend

A Florida man jumped off a bridge to escape his drunk girlfriend after she crashed the car they were driving in Tuesday, police said.
While driving across a bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway, the man, who has not been identified, was repeatedly struck by his girlfriend. The angry, extremely intoxicated woman then grabbed hold of the steering wheel and jerked it, causing the car to slam into the concrete barrier separating traffic and come to a stop.
The man said he got out of the vehicle and his girlfriend started following him and yelling at him, police said.
Having had enough of the angry, inebriated, wreck-causing woman, the man jumped off the bridge and swam to a nearby park to escape.
Several witnesses corroborated the man’s story. The woman was arrested, placed in handcuffs and, after being medically cleared, was taken to jail.
