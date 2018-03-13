  • Florida man shoots suspect in home invasion:They messed with the wrong house

    By: ActionNwsJax.com

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men attempting a home invasion at a Florida residence got more than they bargained for, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

    >> Read more trending news

    The men knocked on the door and forced their way into the Jacksonville home. When they put a gun up to the owner’s face, the man pulled out his own weapon, a .380 that was in his pocket, and fired. He went to another room and retrieved a Glock.

    "I shot him once, then I got my other gun and said ‘I got a big gun now,'” the homeowner said.

    The suspects fled the home by jumping out of a second-floor window, police said. One of them was found by a man who did not realize what had just taken place.

    "I was trying to tell him to stay still because of the shrapnel in him but he didn't listen very well," Mathew Austin said. 

    The suspect was transported to the hospital. Deputies are still searching for the other suspect.

    The homeowner had no regrets about the incident, deputies said.

    "They messed with the wrong house,” he said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man shoots suspect in home invasion:They messed with the wrong house

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Mike Pompeo, the new US secretary of state?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Gina Haspel, the new CIA director nominee?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State, replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, several injured after tour bus falls off I-10 embankment near…