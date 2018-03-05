Florida school district removes teacher who reportedly hosted white nationalist podcast

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida school district has removed a middle school teacher who reportedly hosted a white nationalist podcast, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.
The Citrus County School District announced Sunday that Dayanna Volitich, 25, a social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School, has been removed from the classroom while it conducts an investigation.
The investigation comes after a Huffington Post report over the weekend that alleged Volitich hosted a podcast called “Unapologetic” under the alias of “Tiana Dalichov.”
In a Feb. 26, podcast, “Dalichov” bragged that she kept her ideology a secret from school administrators and discussed white nationalism in her classroom, the Huffington Post reported.
A Citrus County School District representative could not confirm that “Dalichov” was Volitich, but told the Huffington Post that the district would be conducting an investigation, the Times reported.
"She does not speak on behalf of the Citrus County School District," the spokesman told the Huffington Post.
Volitich has not commented publicly about the podcast or about her removal from the classroom.
After the Huffington Post report, “Tiana Dalichov” set her Twitter account to private and deleted her podcast, the Times reported, adding that the Twitter account also has been deleted.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}