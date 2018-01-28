Flu season to be worst in a decade

This year’s flu season is shaping up to be the worst in nearly a decade – and it’s far from over.
So many people have fallen sick with influenza across the country that some pharmacies are even running out of flu medicines.
Also this year, it’s not just the usual older residents over 65 who are being hit particularly hard as flu season rages — people 50 and older are reeling from flu cases. While the hospitalization rates are highest among adults 65 and older, health officials said adults ages 50 to 64 were the next most likely to be hospitalized.
The deadly flu epidemic has also claimed the lives of 37 children, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
For more on the disturbing numbers and the flu strain that’s taking a deadly toll this season, click here for in-depth coverage at myAJC.com.
