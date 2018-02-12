Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza jailed on drug charges

Former major-league pitcher Esteban Loaiza faces felony drug charges after he was arrested Friday in San Diego, according to San Diego County arrest records.
Loaiza, 46, was charged with possession of more than 20 kilograms of heroin and/or cocaine, according to arrest records. He was also charged with possession of narcotics for sale and possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.
Loaiza is being held in South Bay Detention Facility on $200,000 bail, according to arrest records. He will appear in court on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.
Loaiza pitched 14 seasons in the majors, compiling a 126-114 record. The native of Tijuana, Mexico pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander’s best season was 2003, when he went 21-9 with the White Sox and finished second in voting for the American League Cy Young Award.
His last season in the majors was in 2008.
Loaiza’s 126 victories makes him the second-winningest pitcher from Mexico in major-league history. Fernando Valenzuela is the leader with 173.
