Funeral home director charged with stealing $284,000 from seniors who pre-paid for funerals

Fayette County funeral home director is facing charges for allegedly stealing $284,000 from clients -- mostly seniors -- who pre-paid for their own funerals.
Stephen Kezmarsky, III, 50 was arrested and charged with taking the money from 51 clients for funeral expenses at the Kezmarsky Funeral Home, officials said.
HAPPENING NOW: AG @JoshShapiroPA announces 84 felony charges against Fayette Co. funeral home director Stephen Kezmarsky, who allegedly stole $284K in prepaid funeral expenses from clients. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/TFI7P7Uc09— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) January 22, 2018
Instead of putting the money in escrow accounts as required by law, Kezmarsky is accused of misappropriating the money by mixing the funds with his business and personal accounts, officials said.
Investigators said Kezmarsky used the funds for business expenses and for personal use, including purchasing airline tickets and alcohol.
Kezmarsky is also accused of filling out applications for funeral insurance policies for clients, but never sending the money or applications in for processing.
Kezmarsky and the funeral home filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and the funeral home has since been sold.
He is facing 84 felony counts including theft by deception, forgery and insurance fraud.
