Gambler hits it big on Christmas at Texas casino

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - This will be a Christmas one lucky gambler will never forget.
The unidentified winner was able to pocket a $1.5 million jackpot playing Bally’s Million Degree progressive machine at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino.
The gambler, who hit the jackpot on Christmas Day, was described as a casino regular from Eagle Pass, Texas, KABB reported.
The casino seems to be lucky on holidays.
On Valentine’s Day, a woman won $1.2 million at the same casino while playing one of its penny machines, KABB reported.
