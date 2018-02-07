0 Garth Brooks plays benefit show honoring 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' co-writer's wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Garth Brooks joined “If Tomorrow Never Comes” co-writer Kent Blazy for a benefit honoring Blazy’s late wife in Nashville Thursday.

“Today” reported that the country icon performed the 1989 song as part of a benefit for Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. The hospice provided care for Blazy’s wife, Sharon, who died in 2009 of a brain tumor.

>> Read more trending news

“I know what a valuable commodity they give to people that are in their final stage,” Blazy told Billboard of Alive Hospice before the benefit show. “Then, in 2004, my wife Sharon was diagnosed with a brain tumor that took about five years to run its course. Alive Hospice came in the last six months and really helped us to be able to move through the transition of her passing with ease, and helped me out to be able to go out and get groceries or to walk the dog. To me, these people that do that are angels walking around on earth with the service they provide. It meant a lot to me and took on an even bigger meaning after that experience. I just want to do everything I can to make people aware of what all they offer and how grateful I am for what they have done for me.”

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer/Songwriters Garth Brooks and Kent Blazy perform during NSAI 50 Yearsof Songs at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Blazy has been doing fundraising shows for the hospice for years before his family needed its services, but Thursday’s benefit had special meaning.

“Garth and I have been friends since before he was ‘Garth Brooks,’ since he was cleaning churches and selling boots,” Blazy told “Today.” “He’s just one of the great people who always remembers where he came from.”

WKRN reported that the benefit was the last one in the Alive at the Bluebird concert series, all of which benefited the hospice.

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Musical artist Garth Brooks attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Feb. 1 show at the Bluebird Cafe coincided with the 30th anniversary of the day the pair wrote the song, which became their first No. 1 hit.

“When we got together to write it, we were just writing a song for our wives,” Blazy said. “You pray for a song as a songwriter that touches people’s hearts... but going through what we did, it’s a comforting thing to let her know at the time how I felt about her.

“The song every year grows even more over the years. Sometimes I hear it on the radio while driving and I have to pull over because I get emotional.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.