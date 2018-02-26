Georgia Lt. Gov. threatens Delta after NRA decision

Delta's decision to cut marketing ties with the National Rifle Association has prompted some Georgia Republican lawmakers to question whether the Atlanta-based airline should get a tax cut on jet fuel.
At least three GOP candidates for governor recently condemned Delta for joining more than a dozen U.S. corporations that have ended partnerships with the NRA after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle took to Twitter Monday to voice his displeasure with Delta’s decision.
I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.— Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018
“Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back,” Cagle said.
The news comes as Delta appeared close to convincing lawmakers to restore a lucrative sales tax exemption on jet fuel.
That proposal is part of Gov. Nathan Deal's larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.
Delta said in a news release that the company's decision "merely confirmed its neutral status" in the national debate over guns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}