Georgia man indicted on charges he sold pot brownies at Walmart

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A grand jury in Georgia indicted a man accused of selling brownies laced with drugs.
Addae Simmons allegedly posted pictures of “pot brownies” on Instagram and sold the products outside a local Walmart, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in December.
Undercover police officers arrested Simmons last year after they purchased the marijuana-filled treats Oct. 25 and Dec. 7 at a Walmart in Douglas County, according to the indictment.
Friends started an online fundraising campaign to defend then 19-year-old Simmons as a confident, motivated, multi-talented businessman, who from the age of 8 kept his eyes focused on financial independence.
“(Simmons is a) Budding Entrepreneur who is facing 5 felonies after being arrested for selling marijuana-infused products to a Douglas County police officer during an undercover sting operation,” the campaign states.
The 20-year-old was indicted on two counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act by possessing tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the active ingredient in marijuana, with intent to distribute and illegal use of a communication facility.
