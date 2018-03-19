0 Georgia man tied up, shot in front of his family in deadly home invasion

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deadly home invasion in Gwinnett County.

Jacob Albright with the Gwinnett County Police Department told our partners at WSB Radio the victim was found dead at the home on Scholar Drive.

Albright said a husband, his wife and their 19-year-old daughter were tied up inside the home. When the husband tried to break free, he was shot.

>> Read more trending news

"This is a shocker for us because this is a quiet neighborhood," said neighbor Matthew Cook.

Cook said he came home from church and saw police in front of his neighbor's home.

He was horrified to learn that police believe home intruders shot a husband in front of his family in the middle of the afternoon.

"I would be scared, I would be worrying about my family, and say just whatever you get want, just don’t hurt us," Cook said.

Police said two men in bright construction or traffic vests got into the home without any obvious signs of forced entry.

The victim has been identified as Miguel Osorio, 44.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots then screams from the women in the house.

Cook said he didn't know the man who died but said this robbery never should have turned deadly.

"I understand he was scared and everything, but they didn't have to shoot him," he said.

Police said the suspects got into a car that already had a driver inside of it. The car is described as a gold or tan SUV.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.