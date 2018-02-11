0 Ginger Zee of 'Good Morning America' welcomes baby boy

Congratulations are in order for “Good Morning America’s” Ginger Zee, who just welcomed her second child – a baby boy – with husband Ben Aaron.

>> On Rare.us: Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

The meteorologist gave fans a first look at her bundle of joy Saturday when she shared a photo of her newborn’s feet.

“8lbs 7oz, 21.5,'” she captioned the post, adding three blue heart emojis.

>> See the post here

8lbs 7oz, 21.5” 💙💙💙 A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee) on Feb 10, 2018 at 7:18am PST

>> On Rare.us: Ginger Zee revealed the startling amount of weight she lost during 'Dancing with the Stars'

On Friday evening, just one day after appearing at the Red Dress / Go Red For Women Fashion Show in New York City, Zee announced the news on Twitter with a photo of her oldest son Adrian, writing, “Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day.”

>> See the post here

Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day 😉 pic.twitter.com/UIQubKeUKd — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 9, 2018

Zee announced her pregnancy in August while she was delivering the national weather forecast.

>> Read more trending news

“This is the breaking news part. There’s a lesser-known visual phenomenon that’s about to happen on our maps only for the next five months,” she teased viewers at the time while the southwest and southeast portions of the country were highlighted on the screen behind her. “These areas are going to have a shadow from my belly because I’m pregnant.”

On Thursday, her “GMA” costars threw her an on-air baby shower to celebrate and to shower the happy mom with lots of love.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.