Girl, 16, killed when UTV crashes into Georgia lake

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old girl was killed when the utility terrain vehicle in which she was riding crashed and went into a lake, authorities said.
Kate Jones, 16, of Athens, was submerged when the UTV rolled into the lake on private property, Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry said on Facebook. The incident happened about midnight.
A deputy and a firefighter dived into the water, which was about 10 feet deep, and freed Jones from the vehicle, Berry said.
Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry announces that a 16 year old young lady died last night around midnight in a UTV...Posted by Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 17, 2018
Four other people were in the vehicle when it crashed. One of them is being treated for serious injuries at an Athens hospital.
The crash was in the 5000 block of High Shoals Road in Bishop.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
