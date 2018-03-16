0 'Gonzaga Grandma' celebration goes viral

March Madness has only just begun, and already there is an internet sensation: the Gonzaga Grandma.

Fourth-seeded Gonzaga squeaked past UNC-Greensboro 68-64 Thursday afternoon and did not clinch the victory until freshman guard Zach Norvell Jr. hit a 3-point shot with 20.8 seconds remaining to snap a 64-64 tie.

After the basket, the TNT cameras caught an elderly woman in the Gonzaga cheering section celebrating by pointing her arms to the sky, mouthing the words “Thank you, Father.”

It was a heavenly way for the Bulldogs to avoid an upset. The Gonzaga Grandma’s reaction quickly went viral:

"Thank you father"

- Everyone who didn't have the upset pic.twitter.com/TSY2eFrssH — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 15, 2018

LOVE THE GONZAGA GRANDMA https://t.co/Aj37N5ANRh — Seconds to Madness (@Seconds2Madness) March 15, 2018

Shout out to that grandma at the Gonzaga game thanking God for that 3 pointer. #youreadorable — Jenn Rothschiller (@JRothy_) March 15, 2018

Definitely need a gif of the Gonzaga “thank you father” Grandma for use in every day life. #marchmadness2018 — Ben Ferree (@ben_ferree) March 15, 2018

Gonzaga grandma is all of us. https://t.co/6s2idrQCoT — Steven Karr (@SKarrG0) March 15, 2018

