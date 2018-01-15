  • Google app matches selfies to artwork

    By: WPXI.com

    Have you ever been told you have a doppelganger? Well, a new feature on the Google Arts & Culture app finds your look-alike in famous artwork.

    By taking a selfie, the app will match you up with the piece of art it thinks you resemble … although, you might not be thrilled with the result.

    People have been sharing their results -- good and bad -- on social media:

