Google app matches selfies to artwork

Have you ever been told you have a doppelganger? Well, a new feature on the Google Arts & Culture app finds your look-alike in famous artwork.
By taking a selfie, the app will match you up with the piece of art it thinks you resemble … although, you might not be thrilled with the result.
People have been sharing their results -- good and bad -- on social media:
