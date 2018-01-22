  • Grammy Awards 2018: What time, what channel, who is nominated, who will perform

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The 60th Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday in New York’s Madison Square Garden, and if history is any indication, it will be a night of surprises, tweet-worthy happenings and incredible performances.

    Leading the list of nominees for this year’s ceremony is the rapper Jay-Z who is up for eight awards of the year –album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best rap performance, best rap/sung performance, best rap song, best rap album and best music video.

    Kendrick Lamar has seven nominations and Bruno Mars has six.  

    Here is how to watch the Grammys, a list of nominees and some of the people scheduled to perform Sunday.

    When: Sunday

    What time: The show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the show, Kevin Frazier, Nancy O'Dell and Keltie Knight will host a one-hour "Grammy Red Carpet Live," at 6:30 p.m. ET

    Where is the ceremony: New York’s Madison Square Garden

    What channel: CBS is broadcasting the show

    Livestream: Click here for the CBS livestream

    Who is hosting: James Corden is hosting the show for the second year in a row

    Who is performing: Here is a list of some of those scheduled to perform Sunday:

    Elton John

    Miley Cyrus 

    U2

    Lady Gaga

    Pink

    Childish Gambino

    Little Big Town

    Patti LuPone

    Ben Platt

    Bruno Mars

    Cardi B

    Luis Fonsi

    Daddy Yankee

    DJ Khaled

    Rihanna

    Bryson Tiller

    Eric Church

    Maren Morris

    Brothers Osborne

    Who is nominated: Here is the full list of nominees for the 60th Grammy Awards:

    Record Of The Year:
    “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
    “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
    “The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z
    “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
    “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars 

     Album Of The Year:
    “Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
    4:44 — Jay-Z
    DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
    Melodrama — Lorde
    24K Magic — Bruno Mars

    Song Of The Year:
    “Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber)
    “4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
    “Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
    “1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
    “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

    Best New Artist:
    Alessia Cara
    Khalid
    Lil Uzi Vert
    Julia Michaels
    SZA

    POP FIELD 

    Best pop solo performance:

    “Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
    “Praying” — Kesha
    “Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
    “What About Us” — P!nk
    “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

    Best pop duo/group performance:

    “Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
    “Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
    “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
    “Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

    Best traditional pop vocal album:
    “Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)” — Michael Bublé
    “Triplicate” — Bob Dylan
    “In Full Swing” — Seth MacFarlane
    “Wonderland” — Sarah McLachlan
    “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

    Best pop vocal album:

    “Kaleidoscope EP” — Coldplay
    “Lust For Life” — Lana Del Rey
    “Evolve” — Imagine Dragons
    “Rainbow” — Kesha
    “Joanne” — Lady Gaga
    “÷ (Divide)” — Ed Sheeran

    DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD 

    Best Dance Recording:
    “Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
    “Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
    “Andromeda” — Gorillaz featuring DRAM
    “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
    “Line Of Sight” — Odesza featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

    Best Dance/Electronic Album:
    “Migration” — Bonobo
    “3-D The Catalogue” — Kraftwerk
    “Mura Masa” — Mura Masa
    “A Moment Apart” — Odesza
    “What Now” — Sylvan Esso

    CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL FIELD 

    Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
    “What If” — The Jerry Douglas Band
    “Spirit” — Alex Han
    “Mount Royal” — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
    “Prototype” — Jeff Lorber Fusion
    “Bad Hombre” — Antonio Sanchez

    ROCK FIELD

    Best Rock Performance:
    “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
    “The Promise” — Chris Cornell
    “Run” — Foo Fighters
    “No Good” — Kaleo
    “Go To War” — Nothing More

    Best Metal Performance:
    “Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
    “Black Hoodie” — Body Count
    “Forever” — Code Orange
    “Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
    “Clockworks” — Meshuggah

    Best Rock Song:
    “Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
    “Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
    “Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
    “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
    “The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

    Best Rock Album:
    “Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon
    “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica
    “The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
    “Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age
    “A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

    ALTERNATIVE FIELD

    Best Alternative Music Album:
    “Everything Now” — Arcade Fire
    “Humanz” — Gorillaz
    “American Dream” — LCD Soundsystem
    “Pure Comedy” — Father John Misty
    “Sleep Well Beast” — The National

    R&B FIELD 

    Best R&B Performance:
    “Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
    “Distraction” — Kehlani
    “High” — Ledisi
    “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
    “The Weekend” — SZA

    Best Traditional R&B Performance:
    “Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project
    “Redbone” — Childish Gambino
    “What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring The Hamiltones|
    “All The Way” — Ledisi
    “Still” — Mali Music

    Best R&B Song:
    “First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
    “Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
    “Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
    “Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
    “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

    Best Urban Contemporary Album:
    “Free 6LACK” — 6LACK
    “Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
    “American Teen” — Khalid
    “Ctrl” — SZA
    “Starboy” — The Weeknd

    Best R&B Album:
    “Freudian” — Daniel Caesar
    “Let Love Rule” — Ledisi
    :24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
    “Gumbo” — PJ Morton
    “Feel The Real” –Musiq Soulchild

    RAP FIELD 

    Best Rap Performance:
    “Bounce Back” — Big Sean
    “Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
    “4:44” — Jay-Z
    “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
    “Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

    Best Rap/Sung Performance:
    “PRBLMS” — 6LACK
    “Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
    “Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
    “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
    “Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

    Best Rap Song:
    “Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
    “Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,
    songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)
    “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
    “Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
    “The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

    Best Rap Album:
    “4:44” — Jay-Z
    “DAMN”. — Kendrick Lamar
    “Culture” — Migos
    “Laila’s Wisdom” — Rapsody
    “Flower Boy” — Tyler, The Creator

    COUNTRY FIELD

    Best Country Solo Performance:
    “Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt
    “Losing You: –Alison Krauss
    “Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
    “I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris
    “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

    Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
    “It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
    “My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
    “You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
    “Better Man” — Little Big Town
    “Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

    Best Country Song:
    “Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
    “Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
    “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
    “Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
    “Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

    Best Country Album:
    “Cosmic Hallelujah” — Kenny Chesney
    “Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
    “The Breaker” — Little Big Town
    “Life Changes” — Thomas Rhett
    “From A Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton

