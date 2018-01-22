Grammy Awards 2018: What time, what channel, who is nominated, who will perform

0

The 60th Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday in New York’s Madison Square Garden, and if history is any indication, it will be a night of surprises, tweet-worthy happenings and incredible performances.

Leading the list of nominees for this year’s ceremony is the rapper Jay-Z who is up for eight awards of the year –album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best rap performance, best rap/sung performance, best rap song, best rap album and best music video.

Kendrick Lamar has seven nominations and Bruno Mars has six.

Here is how to watch the Grammys, a list of nominees and some of the people scheduled to perform Sunday.

When: Sunday

What time: The show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the show, Kevin Frazier, Nancy O'Dell and Keltie Knight will host a one-hour "Grammy Red Carpet Live," at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where is the ceremony: New York’s Madison Square Garden

What channel: CBS is broadcasting the show

Livestream: Click here for the CBS livestream

Who is hosting: James Corden is hosting the show for the second year in a row

Who is performing: Here is a list of some of those scheduled to perform Sunday:

Elton John

Miley Cyrus

U2

Lady Gaga

Pink

Childish Gambino

Little Big Town

Patti LuPone

Ben Platt

Bruno Mars

Cardi B

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

DJ Khaled

Rihanna

Bryson Tiller

Eric Church

Maren Morris

Brothers Osborne

Who is nominated: Here is the full list of nominees for the 60th Grammy Awards:

Record Of The Year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

POP FIELD

Best pop solo performance:

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best pop duo/group performance:

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best traditional pop vocal album:

“Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)” — Michael Bublé

“Triplicate” — Bob Dylan

“In Full Swing” — Seth MacFarlane

“Wonderland” — Sarah McLachlan

“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best pop vocal album:

“Kaleidoscope EP” — Coldplay

“Lust For Life” — Lana Del Rey

“Evolve” — Imagine Dragons

“Rainbow” — Kesha

“Joanne” — Lady Gaga

“÷ (Divide)” — Ed Sheeran

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz featuring DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line Of Sight” — Odesza featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

“Migration” — Bonobo

“3-D The Catalogue” — Kraftwerk

“Mura Masa” — Mura Masa

“A Moment Apart” — Odesza

“What Now” — Sylvan Esso

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL FIELD

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

“What If” — The Jerry Douglas Band

“Spirit” — Alex Han

“Mount Royal” — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

“Prototype” — Jeff Lorber Fusion

“Bad Hombre” — Antonio Sanchez

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance:

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song:

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

“Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

“Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

“Everything Now” — Arcade Fire

“Humanz” — Gorillaz

“American Dream” — LCD Soundsystem

“Pure Comedy” — Father John Misty

“Sleep Well Beast” — The National

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring The Hamiltones|

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Song:

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

“Free 6LACK” — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

“American Teen” — Khalid

“Ctrl” — SZA

“Starboy” — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album:

“Freudian” — Daniel Caesar

“Let Love Rule” — Ledisi

:24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

“Gumbo” — PJ Morton

“Feel The Real” –Musiq Soulchild

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,

songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album:

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“DAMN”. — Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” — Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” — Rapsody

“Flower Boy” — Tyler, The Creator

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You: –Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song:

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

“Cosmic Hallelujah” — Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” — Little Big Town

“Life Changes” — Thomas Rhett

“From A Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton

