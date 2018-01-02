  • Grateful Bills fans donate more than $104K to Andy Dalton's  foundation

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Buffalo fans exulted Sunday when the Bills ended a 17-year drought and qualified for the NFL playoffs. Buffalo had defeated Miami 22-16, but the postseason berth was made possible later when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 31-27.

    Bills fans showed their gratitude by donating to a foundation started by Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in increments of $17, WLWT reported.

    Dalton’s game-winning touchdown to Tyler Boyd on a fourth-and-12 play with 44 seconds to play Sunday, coupled with Tennessee’s victory against Jacksonville, helped the Bills punch a ticket to the playoffs. 

    I think I'm the hottest guy in Buffalo right now," Dalton told ESPN on Monday. "According to my Twitter, I think everybody's loving us right now."

    Bills fans continued to show their love by donating cash. As of Tuesday, more than 4,500 Bills fans have donated more than $104,000, officials with the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation said.

    In a tweet, foundation officials said they were “blown away” by the generosity of the Bills’ fans.

    Dalton began the foundation in 2011. Two college roommates of his wife, Jordan, are special education teachers, and their encouragement inspired the Daltons to form the foundation.

    Donations will benefit the foundation's community outreach programs, including the Pass It On Fund, which aims to provide medical equipment and financial relief to families with seriously ill or physically challenged children, WLWT reported.

    Here is the game-winning pass from Dalton that brought joy to Buffalo fans:

    And here is the reaction by Buffalo fans:

    The Bills, meanwhile, are sending wings to the Bengals, since Buffalo needed a Dalton wing and a prayer to get to the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

