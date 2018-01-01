Hawaiian avocado certified world's heaviest

KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii - Guinness World Records confirmed this week that a Hawaii woman found the world’s heaviest avocado.
Pamela Wang was on her daily walk when she made the discovery -- a 5-pound, 3.6-ounce avocado in December.
News of the find made her and the oversized fruit a national and international story.
“I have so many people who called me up, contacted me, friends of mine and people who found me on Facebook,” Wang said. “The fun thing was reconnecting with all sorts of friends I haven’t talked to in a while who opened the paper and saw my face right there looking back at them.”
At home, she is recognized at farmers markets as “the avocado lady.”
“I walk through and people point at me, holding up their hands as if they are holding an avocado,” Wang said. “I thought that was really cool, where the community comes together and is excited over something as small as the heaviest avocado.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
