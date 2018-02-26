Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault on officer

LOS ANGELES - Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence, according to KABC.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told KABC that the 56-year-old actress was arrested in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Capt. Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police told The Hollywood Reporter that Locklear was also arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer. Cook said the one count of domestic violence was a felony and three counts of battery of emergency personnel were misdemeanors.
According to TMZ, Locklear was fighting with her boyfriend. Her brother came to her home and saw them fighting and called 911. Citing unnamed sources in law enforcement, TMZ said Locklear was combative with deputies and kicked and stuck three of them.
Locklear was booked into the Ventura County jail, Cook said. KABC reported that she has since been released from custody and has a scheduled court appearance March 13.
Representatives for Locklear have not commented on the incident.
