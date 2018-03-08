Heather Locklear reportedly seeks treatment after domestic violence arrest

Actress Heather Locklear has checked herself into a treatment facility after her recent arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to E! News.
On Feb. 27, police officers responded to a domestic violence call from Locklear’s boyfriend, Chris Heisser.
“Locklear told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” the Thousand Oaks Police Department told E! News in a statement. In response to Locklear’s threat, police reportedly searched Locklear’s home on Tuesday, looking for the gun.
During the February arrest, Locklear, 56, reportedly became “combative” and allegedly struck three officers. She was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge and three counts of misdemeanor battery of an officer.
According to TMZ, police realized the actress had a handgun registered in her name, which she obtained in 1985. The gun was not found at the time of the search, the website said, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.
The actress was not in her home when police arrived with the search warrant this week, as she had checked herself into a treatment facility, according to TMZ.
E! News reported that this is Locklear’s sixth stint in rehab.
