Here's how both Beckys will fit into 'Roseanne' reboot

When producers decided to bring the iconic show “Roseanne” back to television, they had to figure out how to include both actresses who played the role of Becky Conner — and here’s what they’ve decided.

Lecy Goranson, who starred as Becky from the first to sixth season of the show, will reprise her role for the upcoming ABC reboot. Sarah Chalke, who took over as Becky when Goranson went to college, will still appear in the revival, and her role will actually center around Becky. The actress will play Andrea, a middle-class, married woman who hires Becky as her surrogate.

“I love the part. It’s such a fun part to play,” Chalke said of the plot twist, which will also “lead to some drama within the Conner family.”

Because both actresses made such big contributions to the original sitcom, the “Roseanne” team just couldn’t imagine not incorporating Chalke in some way.

“I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect,” Chalke said of the reboot. “I think it’s exactly what is needed right now. Right now, when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny.”

As far as the show overall, viewers will soon see that the home of Roseanne and husband Dan hasn’t changed much since the family went off-air.

“You will feel the emotion from seeing that set again,” show manager Bruce Helford said. “It will be an extra-special experience.”

