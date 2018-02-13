High school student accused of molesting 2 underage girls on school bus

A Georgia high school student was arrested Friday, accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls on an Athens school bus, police said.
Timothy Fitzgerald Willingham Jr., 19, faces two counts of felony child molestation and one count of felony sodomy, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Geof Gilland said in a statement.
Authorities said the alleged molestation occurred Tuesday, but school officials weren’t notified until Friday.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from the bus and saw Willingham, a student at Clarke Central High School, and two girls, ages 15 and 16, engaged in a “sexual incident,” Gilland said.
The school district sent parents a letter notifying them of the incident.
