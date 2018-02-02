High school students taken to hospital after drinking detergent

PELHAM, Ala. - Despite warnings all over the internet, four Alabama high school students had to be taken to the hospital after drinking detergent.
The students, who were not identified, were students at Pelham High School in Pelham, Alabama, WIAT reported.
School officials said the students mixed water with some sort of detergent and drank it Thursday morning.
WVTM reported that the students were given the water by a classmate.
“He said it was just salt water, so I thought I might as well try it,” one of the students told WVTM. “And then I tasted, after the second swallow, it tasted like a Tide pod was in the bottom.”
The students were released from the hospital, AL.com reported.
