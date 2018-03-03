0 Hit-and-run leads to 4 arrests, shootout at North Carolina college

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Four people were taken into custody early Saturday following a hit-and-run that ended in a shootout at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus.

According to an alert sent out by the school, the incident began around 2:15 a.m. when a vehicle with four people inside hit another vehicle at a Waffle House and drove away from the scene.

Officials said the victim in the vehicle that was hit began following the other vehicle, and one of the four people inside opened fire near Lot 27 on the UNCC campus. The hit-and-run victim returned fire, officials said.

No one was hurt during the altercation, officials said.

UNCC officials said the victim contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police while the incident was happening and officers took the four people in the alleged hit-and-run vehicle into custody off-campus near J.W. Clay Boulevard.

Officials said none of the people involved in the incident are affiliated with UNCC and there was no threat to the campus community.

“It's definitely crazy," Tanner Kirby, who was visiting the UNCC campus, said. "I mean, it's something that you don't expect seeing around here.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, officials said.

Channel 9 is asking officials what charges the suspects will face. No names have been released.

