Hobby Lobby workers, shoppers frustrated over latest viral challenge

We’ve had the Tide Pod Challenge, the salt and ice challenge and the cinnamon challenge. It seems like every few weeks there’s a challenge teens are trying out just to become a viral sensation and get their 15 minutes of fame.
The latest challenge, which unlike other viral challenges isn’t dangerous, it is posing a problem for workers at craft store chain, Hobby Lobby.
Teens are heading to the craft store floral aisle to show off their photography skills.
The walls of faux flowers are serving as a backdrop for the glamorous shots.
ABC News said that Kelsey Maggart, a professional photographer, is the one who started the latest challenge in January.
