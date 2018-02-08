0 Home Improvement, Justified actor, musician Mickey Jones dead at 76

Actor and musician Mickey Jones — known for dozens of character roles in TV and film, and a musical career that yielded numerous Gold records — has died at 76 after “a long illness.”

Jones’ agent Cherry Hepburn confirmed Jones’ death in a statement to Deadline but did not offer specifics on how he died or services.

Mickey Jones Dies: National Lampoons Vacation, Sling Blade Actor Was 76 https://t.co/mgj6NBgedw pic.twitter.com/neE5J84KWI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 7, 2018

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Jean Starr and their two children, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jones’ film credits include “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Sling Blade,” “Tin Cup,” “Total Recall” and many more; TV credits include “Justified,” “M*A*S*H,” “Home Improvement,” “Baywatch,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Workaholics.”

Jones was a musician long before he ever saw time on a screen according to the New York Daily News. A drummer, Mickey Jones played on tracks like “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers, “If I Had a Hammer” by Trini Lopez, and “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” by Kenny Rogers and the First Edition.

His career of over 20 years started before he was even out of high school and led to over a dozen certified Gold records.

This image released by FX shows Mickey Jones as Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham in a scene from "Justified." Jones, who worked steadily in TV and film since the 1970s, died early Wednesday at age 76 after an undisclosed illness. Prashant Gupta/AP

He’d go on to play drums for Bob Dylan, joining the singer-songwriter on his infamous 1966 tour through Europe that saw Dylan called “Judas” for playing with electric instruments in Manchester. Some fans saw the decision as an abandonment of the sound that propelled him to fame.

If you watched TV and movies during the 1980s it was IMPOSSIBLE to miss Mickey Jones, he made memorable appearances in so many shows I loved as a kid. RIP big man.



HL sends condolences to all of Mickey's family and friends. (Martyn) pic.twitter.com/pbspCIaTAF — Halloween Love (@halloween) February 7, 2018

Its with the heaviest of hearts to let you all know Mickey Jones passed away this morning at 2:17AM. Please send prayers and positive thoughts to Mickey's wife Phyllis and his whole family. pic.twitter.com/Iy2WkcfFj5 — VC Blues Society (@VCBluesSociety) February 7, 2018

Aw. Ever since I was a kid, I've enjoyed seeing this guy randomly pop up on TV and immediately think "Hey, it's Michael Ironside's sidekick from V!" without ever knowing his name. RIP Mickey Jones. https://t.co/WNuoylErvP pic.twitter.com/fqwyIPadFF — The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) February 7, 2018

RIP, Mickey Jones.



"Mickey Jones could be a workmanlike drummer ... but he was a powerful one."https://t.co/MyZUwiSTLD pic.twitter.com/WLySmXkPi8 — Matt Frederick (@mattfredstl) February 8, 2018

Very saddened by the loss of Mickey Jones. A talented actor and respected musician who made every second on screen count. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/TCzrU8DXQx — Home Impodcast (@HomeImpodcast) February 7, 2018

