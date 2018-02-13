Homecoming queen killed in crash with big rig, loses control on curve

A Georgia high school homecoming queen was killed early Monday in Dawson County in a crash with a tractor-trailer just a mile from her school.
The accident on Ga. 53 and Buddy Burt Road killed Grace Elizabeth Sheer, 18, of Dawsonville, Georgia State Patrol officials said. Sheer was a senior at Dawson County High School.
According to GSP officials, Sheer was driving west on the highway in a 2002 Honda CRV and the tractor-trailer was heading east.
As Sheer approached a curve near Buddy Burt Road, she “failed to negotiate the curve,” overcorrected and lost control of the SUV, authorities said.
The Honda veered into eastbound lanes and was hit by the tractor-trailer, according to GSP officials. The impact of the crash sent the SUV down an embankment, authorities said.
Truck driver Edwin Kincannon, 42, of Cartersville, was not injured in the wreck.
Both were wearing their seat belts, according to investigators.
