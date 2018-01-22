  • Hotel evacuated after man walks in carrying multiple firearms, police say

    By: Rikki Klaus, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County searched a hotel in McDonough on Monday morning after getting reports of an armed man at the hotel.

    >> Read more trending news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories