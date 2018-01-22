Hotel evacuated after man walks in carrying multiple firearms, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County searched a hotel in McDonough on Monday morning after getting reports of an armed man at the hotel.
Video: HUGE police, deputy presence at Home 2 Suites on Mill Rd. in McDonough. Officers say man entered business w/ guns, said concerning things to employees. pic.twitter.com/YbhhVoabTG— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 22, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}