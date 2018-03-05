‘House of Cards' final season teaser is out; it's Robin Wright's turn now

After a scandal and a delay, the final season of “House of Cards” will soon be hitting our televisions.
The first teaser trailer from Netflix was released during the Oscars broadcast Sunday night, Entertainment Weekly reported.
We're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/h2XafRynew— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 5, 2018
The advertisement ends with Robin Wright behind the desk in the Oval Office left vacant by Kevin Spacey.
Spacey was fired from the series after he was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp and others, E News reported. Production on the series had been suspended as creators reworked the show without Spacey’s Frank Underwood.
Netflix had said it would not produce the show if Spacey continued as part of the cast.
“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of “House of Cards” that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show,” Netflix said in a statement last year. It also canceled the planned film “Gore,” in which Spacey starred and also produced, E News reported.
Filming resumed in January.
A premiere date hasn’t been released, but it is expected to air this fall, Entertainment Weekly reported.
This year, Wright is joined in the sixth and final season by Michael Kelly, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Constance Zimmer.
