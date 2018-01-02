  • Deadly pileup involving dozens of vehicles closes Buffalo freeway

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. - A deadly pileup on a freeway near Buffalo, New York, has left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to local news outlets.

    The accident, which happened during blizzard-like conditions Tuesday afternoon, involved at least 25 vehicles and possibly more, and closed down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Lancaster, New York State Police reported.

    The crash is blamed on poor visibility.

    Several news outlets have reported as many as 75 vehicles could be involved in the pileup.

