Hunt on for man accused of strangling his children's mother

    By: Lauren Foreman and John Spink The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of strangling the mother of his two children in a domestic dispute.

    Perth Earl, 39, has active warrants out for his arrest on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Angela Burnett.

    According to WSBTV, those warrants indicate Burnett died of strangulation. 

    Police believe Earl is on the run.

    “We believe that he is currently fleeing the state to a destination unknown,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said. “So it’s important that he turns himself in to the local law enforcement wherever he’s at.”

    Police got a call about 2 a.m. Friday from someone outside of Gwinnett County reporting the domestic dispute at a home in the 4100 block of Phil Niekro Parkway, Pihera said.

    Officers arrived to find Burnett unresponsive inside the home with two young children and an adult with special needs also at the home. 

    Burnett, 37, was later determined to be dead, and Earl, the father of her two youngest children, was gone.

    Although Burnett didn’t have any obvious signs of trauma such as stabbing or gunshot wounds, “we’re investigating this as a homicide,” Pihera said.

    The children, who were upstairs during the woman’s death, may have heard the incident unfold, Pihera said.

    The children are now staying with other family members, police said. The adult with special needs is Burnett’s child but is not related to Earl.

