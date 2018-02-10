Idris Elba proposes to Sabrina Dhowre at film screening

LONDON - Actor Idris Elba proposed to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a film screening in London Friday night.
Elba, 45, and Dhowre, 29, have been dating since at least last fall, when they went public with their relationship. The couple met on the set of "The Mountain Between Us," People reported. Dhowre is an actress and model who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.
Idris Elba and Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Are Engaged — Watch Him Pop the Question! https://t.co/DCqe0kGra3— People (@people) February 10, 2018
Elba popped the question before the screening of "Yardie." The audience was enthusiastic in its response.
When you turn up to watch the #Yardie screening with @Sainou clients @adnanmust_ & @AkinGazi and the director @idriselba steals the show... #marriagepropsal pic.twitter.com/aLYsnMNbzA— David Marsden-Sainou (@AgentMarsden) February 10, 2018
Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie pic.twitter.com/XRtca1xcv0— Rio Cinema (@riocinema) February 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}