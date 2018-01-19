Iowa police charge 2 juveniles with destroying half-million bees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Iowa police arrested two juveniles Wednesday, charging them with alleged vandalism that destroyed more than a half-million bees at a Sioux City honey business last month, The Sioux City Journal reported.
The minors, 12 and 13, were not identified by police. They were charged on three felony counts -- criminal mischief in the first degree, agricultural animal facilities offenses and burglary in the third degree, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of burglar's tools, the Sioux City Police Department said in a statement.
\The juveniles are accused of destroying the 50 hives at Wild Hill Honey in Sioux City on Dec. 27. Owner Justin Engelhardt said nearly half a million bees were killed, and there was an estimated $60,000 worth of damage not covered by insurance.
