Italian grandmother learns how to use Google Home Mini

It’s difficult enough to get your grandparents to run the cable box. Imagine when an 85-year-old Italian grandmother gets her hands, or voice, on a Google Home Mini.
Ben Actis recorded his grandmother learning how to use the new voice-activated device.
She says “hey goo goo” repeatedly, first to ask the weather, then to request her favorite song.
Google Home Mini was smart enough figure out the weather part, but when she launched into Italian, it didn’t do so well.
Watch the video below or click here.
