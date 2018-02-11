It's a naked marathon in South Korea -- sort of

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - It’s cold in Pyeongchang, the site of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Very cold. But that did not stop hundreds of runners from competing Saturday in the 26th annual race that organizers in South Korea called the “naked marathon,” CNN reported.
This is a different kind of cool runnings. In fact, it seems to be sheer madness. The temperature in Pyeongchang was 22 degrees, although it felt like 5 degrees once the wind-chill factor was taken into consideration.
And while the race was billed as “naked,” total nudity did not take place. Gloves and beanies were allowed, but competitors were not allowed to wear shirts, CNN reported.
That meant that 60 U.S. Army soldiers who ran in Saturday’s race were disqualified from medal consideration because they were ordered to wear shirts, CNN reported.
