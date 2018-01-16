  • Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette involved in multicar crash

    By: Danielle Avitable, ActionNewsJax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved in a three-car crash Tuesday on I-295 in Jacksonville. 

    Sgt. Dylan Bryan said Fournette was inside a vehicle involved in the collision. Fournette was able to drive home, a Jaguars spokesman said. 

    There were no injuries and Fournette was not at fault, officials said. 

    A driver of a black Buick in the crash was cited for careless driving. 

    The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. on I-295 southbound near Heckscher Drive and the Dames Point Bridge, according to FHP. 

    The crash temporarily blocked a lane. 

    Fournette and the Jaguars will be playing for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday when they travel to New England to face the Patriots in the AFC championship game.

