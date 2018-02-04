Janet Jackson puts an end to Super Bowl rumors

With Justin Timberlake on deck as the featured performer for the Super Bowl LII halftime show, rumors had been swirling about a possible surprise guest – maybe Janet Jackson, with whom he performed in that most memorable Super Bowl back in the day?
Jackson’s heard all the talk and now she’s out with a definitive answer.
No, she will not be joining Justin Sunday.
“To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl.. I will not,” she said in a social media post. “Thank you for your support and I look forward to seeing you all very soon.”
February 4, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}