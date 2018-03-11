Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, blasts 'parent shamers' after taking vacation without baby

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, has had enough of keyboard critics.
While on an adults-only vacation with friends Dee Jay Silver and his wife, Jenna Perdue, some social media users slammed the Aldeans for leaving behind their 3-month-old baby boy, Memphis.
Brittany Aldean put her foot down in an Instagram post last week.
Sharing a photo of herself with her husband, she wrote: “Much needed vacay. Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers ... vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time. IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE ... do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed. And for all the sweet, positive, happy people ... we love you and thank you!!"
Much needed vacay☀️ Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers... vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time. IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE... do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed♥️ And for all the sweet, positive, happy people... we love you and thank you!!💋💋
