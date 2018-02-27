John Fogerty, ZZ Top announce joint tour

Singer-songwriter John Fogerty is teaming up with the rock band ZZ Top for a joint tour this spring.
Rolling Stone reported that they are going on a “Blues and Bayous” tour across North America. The tour starts May 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and goes for 24 dates, ending June 29 in Welch, Minnesota.
“ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands, and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists," Fogerty said in a statement. “Riffs, blues and bayous ... bucket list!”
ZZ Top’s Gibbons said, “John Fogerty, along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning, and we're looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring. We’ve got a great show lined up for ya’!”
Excited to kick off the 'BLUES & BAYOUS' tour with @John_Fogerty.. Tickets are on sale soon! Visit https://t.co/PhHo74spuD for more info pic.twitter.com/7etYpF3Xw4— ZZ Top (@ZZTop) February 26, 2018
Pre-sale tickets will be on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
Cities and dates for the “Blues and Bayous Tour” can be found below. Locations for Atlanta and Chicago dates have not been announced. More information can be found at ZZTop.com and JohnFogerty.com.
May 25 - Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center
May 26 - Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center
May 27 - Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
May 29 - Vienna, Virginia, at Wolf Trap
May 30 - Vienna, Virginia, at Wolf Trap
June 1 - Pensacola, Florida, at Pensacola Bay Center
June 2 - Clearwater, Florida, at Coachman Park
June 3 - West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheater
June 5 - St. Augustine, Florida, at St. Augustine Amphitheater
June 6 - Atlanta, at TBA
June 10 - Oklahoma City at Zoo Amphitheater
June 12 - Chicago at TBA
June 13 - Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 14 - Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
June 16 - Southaven, Mississippi, at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
June 17 - Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 19 - Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre
June 20 - Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater
June 22 - Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 23 - Canandaigua, New York, at Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
June 24 - Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion
June 26 - Mount. Pleasant, Michigan, at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 27 - Detroit, at DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 29 - Welch, Minnesota, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
