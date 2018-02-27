  • John Fogerty, ZZ Top announce joint tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Singer-songwriter John Fogerty is teaming up with the rock band ZZ Top for a joint tour this spring.

    Rolling Stone reported that they are going on a “Blues and Bayous” tour across North America. The tour starts May 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and goes for 24 dates, ending June 29 in Welch, Minnesota.

    “ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands, and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists," Fogerty said in a statement. “Riffs, blues and bayous ... bucket list!”

    ZZ Top’s Gibbons said, “John Fogerty, along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning, and we're looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring. We’ve got a great show lined up for ya’!”

    Pre-sale tickets will be on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

    Cities and dates for the “Blues and Bayous Tour” can be found below. Locations for Atlanta and Chicago dates have not been announced. More information can be found at ZZTop.com and JohnFogerty.com.

    May 25 - Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center

    May 26 - Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center

    May 27 - Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

    May 29 - Vienna, Virginia, at Wolf Trap

    May 30 - Vienna, Virginia, at Wolf Trap

    June 1 - Pensacola, Florida, at Pensacola Bay Center

    June 2 - Clearwater, Florida, at Coachman Park

    June 3 - West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheater

    June 5 - St. Augustine, Florida, at St. Augustine Amphitheater

    June 6 - Atlanta, at TBA

    June 10 - Oklahoma City at Zoo Amphitheater

    June 12 - Chicago at TBA

    June 13 - Noblesville, Indiana, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

    June 14 - Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

    June 16 - Southaven, Mississippi, at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

    June 17 - Maryland Heights, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

    June 19 - Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre

    June 20 - Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

    June 22 - Gilford, New Hampshire, at  Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

    June 23 - Canandaigua, New York, at Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

    June 24 - Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion

    June 26 - Mount. Pleasant, Michigan, at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort 

    June 27 - Detroit, at DTE Energy Music Theatre

    June 29 - Welch, Minnesota, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

