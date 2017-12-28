Jon Bon Jovi dines at South Florida restaurant

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Wanted …. tuna tostada??
That was on the menu for celebrity rocker Jon Bon Jovi during his visit to a South Florida restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Bon Jovi and a party of nearly 20 adults and children dined at Benny’s on the Beach in Lake Worth.
His visit was not a surprise, Benny’s manager Justin McCall said.
Bon Jovi is a friend of Benny’s owner Lee Lipton and it was known that he would be stopping in. His appearance was not promoted out of concern that it might attract a larger-than-capacity crowd, McCall said.
“He was super chill,” McCall said of Bon Jovi, who ordered the seared Tuna Tostada, one of the restaurant’s best sellers. “He came and he ate and on his way out out, he stopped and took pictures with anybody who asked him.”
Our favorite @beachchefjeremy with our featured guest @bonjovi 🤟Posted by Benny's on the Beach on Wednesday, December 27, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}