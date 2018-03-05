Jordan Peele makes history with best screenplay Oscar win for ‘Get Out'

LOS ANGELES - Jordan Peele won his first Oscar for best original screenplay for his thriller film “Get Out” at Sunday night’s Oscars.
Time reported that the win makes Peele the first African-American to win the award in the Academy Awards 90-year history.
Peele, 39, kept his acceptance speech relatively brief, appearing to be in disbelief.
“This means so much to me,” Peele said. “I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn’t going to work.
“I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie,” he said.
Jordan Peele: "Everybody who went and saw ['Get Out']...I love you. For shouting out at the theatre, for shouting out at the screen." https://t.co/1AZFlQsW8g #Oscars pic.twitter.com/K45OTA0Ljm— ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018
Celebrities offered praise for the win on Twitter.
Related video: 2018 Oscars: Top Winners
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}