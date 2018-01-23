Jordan Peele makes history with 'Get Out' Oscar nomination

0

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, “Get Out,” has earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director. The nomination puts him among just four other black directors nominated for the award.

The Los Angeles Times reported that John Singleton (“Boyz n the Hood”), Lee Daniels (2009’s “Precious”), Steve McQueen (2013’s “12 Years a Slave”) and Barry Jenkins (2017’s “Moonlight”) have all previously been nominated in the Oscar category.

If Peele wins, he would be the first black director to have an Academy Award.

Peele has already made history as the first black filmmaker nominated for writing, producing and directing in the same year, according to Esquire.

The feat doesn’t seem lost on Peele. He tweeted gratitude after the nominations were announced.

“Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you,” he wrote.

“Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. “I just spoke to Daniel,” Peele wrote on Twitter. “You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.”

The Oscars are March 4.

