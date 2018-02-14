Just before school shooting, Parkland ranked as one of Florida's safest cities

In a national survey released this week, Parkland, Florida, was ranked as the 15th safest city in America, and one of the safest cities in Florida.
On Wednesday, a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland left numerous dead and injured. The suspect has been identified as Nilkolas Cruz, a former student, The Associated Press reported.
NeighborhoodScout ranked the Top 100 Safest Cities in the U.S. with a population of 25,000 or more based upon property and violent crime data. Parkland ranked 15th on NeighborhoodScout's list due to its low violent-crime rate.
