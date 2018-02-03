Justin Timberlake goes on Target run in Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Justin Timberlake decided to go on a Target run this week in Minnesota, and the singer tweeted out a surprise to his fans, KARE reported.
The singer, who will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LII on Sunday in Minneapolis, filmed himself at a Target store in St. Paul filling his shopping cart with gifts and necessary items.
“I'm doing my Target run. Got socks, got PJ Masks -- my kid loves them, got Fruity Pebbles -- because I love them, got Reese's Pieces -- shout out to ‘E.T.’ the movie,” Timberlake said on the video.
Just made a #targetrun and got my limited edition vinyl there.. Also left a gift for 5 of y’all at the Super @Target in St. Paul, Minnesota (1300 University Ave W, St Paul). Find the manager and just give her the code word ‘aardvark’. #ManoftheWoods #PJMasks #ETtheMovie pic.twitter.com/g62TXvU7Lw— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 2, 2018
Timberlake, whose latest album is called “Man of the Woods,” signed five copies of a limited vinyl edition of the record, saying he was going to leave it with the store manager. Fans who wanted the disc had to give a special code to the manager, Timberlake said in the video.
“The code word is aardvark, I don't know why, just sounds like a great word,” he said.
The video was posted Friday afternoon, but it could have been filmed earlier in the week, KARE reported.
